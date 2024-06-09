RFC log win in Youth Football League

Chandigarh, June 8
Royal Football Club (RFC) recorded a 2-0 win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, during the ongoing Chandigarh Youth Football League, at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.
Both the teams took time to settle down in the initial minutes, but the RFC team starting dominating the match. In the 15th minute, striker Ganesh managed to sneak into the Sector 26 area and tried placing the ball over the goal line, but failed in his attempt. In the 18th minute, the club team finally broke the deadlock. Himanshu scored the opening goal in the 18th minute. Ahhan took a free kick from the centreline, but the Sector 26 custodian Sangat dived to reflect the ball. Himanshu took advantage of the rebound and made no mistake to net the opening goal.
After sealing the opening half in their favour, the RFC managed to pull off a decent performance. In the 50th minute, the side doubled the lead as Veer posted a stunning goal. In the second match, Delhi Public School, Sector 40, was awarded walkover against DAV School, Sector 39.
Earlier, RFC lads logged a 10-1 win over De Himalayan Club. Ganesh (2nd, 3rd, 6th), Ahaan (7th, 28th, 38th), Himanshu (8th, 48th) and Ayush (11th, 41st) scored goals for the winning side. Achantyam pulled off the only goal for De Himalayan team. Blue Star FC defeated GMHS, Dhanas, 9-0. Amit (3rd, 14th, 17th, 27th, 35th) scored maximum goals, followed by Himanshu (21st, 48th), Kasif (2nd) and Krish (11th).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise