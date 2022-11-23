I League: RoundGlass Punjab FC to take on Rajasthan United FC today

Panchkula, November 22
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will meet Rajasthan United FC on November 23 in Round 3 of the I League 2022–23, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. The RGPFC will be looking to log their third consecutive win after defeating heavyweights Mohammedan SC and Sreenidi Deccan FC. Rajasthan United FC, on other hand, had one win and one loss from their previous two matches.
“It’s great that we started the league with two consecutive wins. However, we should not relax and put our entire focus for tomorrow’s match against a very strong opponent in Rajasthan United. Our mission for tomorrow is to win our third game and we have to be able to accomplish this mission,” said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis. The RGPFC maintained their clean sheet against Mohammedan SC in the last game with the defence led by Deepak Devrani and Captain Alekasandar Ignjatovic. “Rajasthan is a very strong side and they had played more competitive matches than us. We are ready for tomorrow and we will try to continue to build on our last clean sheet and get another three points in our home turf,” said Devrani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...