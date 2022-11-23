I League: RoundGlass Punjab FC to take on Rajasthan United FC today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 22

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will meet Rajasthan United FC on November 23 in Round 3 of the I League 2022–23, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. The RGPFC will be looking to log their third consecutive win after defeating heavyweights Mohammedan SC and Sreenidi Deccan FC. Rajasthan United FC, on other hand, had one win and one loss from their previous two matches.

“It’s great that we started the league with two consecutive wins. However, we should not relax and put our entire focus for tomorrow’s match against a very strong opponent in Rajasthan United. Our mission for tomorrow is to win our third game and we have to be able to accomplish this mission,” said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis. The RGPFC maintained their clean sheet against Mohammedan SC in the last game with the defence led by Deepak Devrani and Captain Alekasandar Ignjatovic. “Rajasthan is a very strong side and they had played more competitive matches than us. We are ready for tomorrow and we will try to continue to build on our last clean sheet and get another three points in our home turf,” said Devrani.

#Panchkula #Rajasthan