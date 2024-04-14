Rian, Mahika claim titles

Chandigarh, April 13
Top seed Rian Sharma and Mahika Khanna won the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls, respectively. In the boys’ U-18 final, top seed Delhi’s Sharma outplayed second seed Maharashtra’s Parth Deorukhakar 7-6(8) 6-1 to win the title.
Meanwhile, Mahika of Uttar Pradesh easily defeated Maharashtra’s Danica Nirmal Fernando 6-2 7-5 to grab the title. Dr Reet Mahinder Singh, Member, Executive Committee, alongwith Megh Raj, Chief Operating Officer and Y Romen Singh, Director Coaching & Development, CLTA, distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...