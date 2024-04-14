Rian, Mahika claim titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Top seed Rian Sharma and Mahika Khanna won the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls, respectively. In the boys’ U-18 final, top seed Delhi’s Sharma outplayed second seed Maharashtra’s Parth Deorukhakar 7-6(8) 6-1 to win the title.

Meanwhile, Mahika of Uttar Pradesh easily defeated Maharashtra’s Danica Nirmal Fernando 6-2 7-5 to grab the title. Dr Reet Mahinder Singh, Member, Executive Committee, alongwith Megh Raj, Chief Operating Officer and Y Romen Singh, Director Coaching & Development, CLTA, distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra