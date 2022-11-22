Ribhav beats Ashish, moves to next round in tennis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 21

On the opening day of the Roots-AITA CS(7) National Ranking Tennis Championship, Ribhav Saroha defeated Ashish Kumar 6-2 6-0 in the boys’ U-14 category match. Punjab’s Sehaj Preet Singh ousted Abhay Veer Balhara 6-2 6-1 and Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Tanishq Makhija 5-2 6-2. Jagteshwar Singh registered a comeback 2-6 6-3 6-3 win over Chandigarh’s Ajay Nain and Maharashtra’s Tanay Kotak defeated Ayaan Chandel 6-1 6-3. Aksh Preet Singh outplayed Gaurav Gautam 6-1 7-5 and Samvir Singh ousted Harshit Tyagi without conceding a single game. Delhi’s Ryan Mehta defeated Prabh Sifat 6-3 6-2 and Yuvraj Mahi outplayed Punjab’s Digvijay Bareja 6-2 6-1. Mehar Singh defeated Prabhroop Singh 6-1 7-5.

In the boys’ U-16 category, Punjab’s Vismay Nair defeated Arihant Siwach 6-4 6-4. Haryana’s Armaan Pujara returned from a set down and defeated Shaurya Veer 2-6 6-2 6-4. Delhi’s Mehar Singh defeated Prabhsifat Singh 3-6 6-3 7-5. Ryan Mehta defeated Ashish Kumar 6-2 6-0 and Ayush Singh outplayed Sehaj Preet Singh 6-2 6-4. Tejas Khosla also moved ahead by defeating Kirtarth Singh 6-2 6-2 and Tanay Kotak outplayed Param Sidana 6-0 6-0. Akshpreet Singh registered an easy 6-3 6-4 win over Acmejot Singh 6-3 6-4.