Ribhav logs win in tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Ribhav Saroha defeated Kabir Mehta 7-5 6-1 to march ahead in the boys' U-12 quarterfinals on the opening day of the Roots-AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship. Ayaan Chandel ousted Riaan Malocha 6-2 6-1, Devansh Kamboj defeated Sankalp Sachdeva 6-7(5) 7-5 (10-4) and Nikunj Bansal defeated Samarveer Pundir 1-6 6-3 (10-6) in other matches. Shaurya Bisht registered a comeback 1-6 6-4(10-7) win over Shubham Gupta, whereas Yug Raj Singh defeated Ansh Sharma 6-4 6-2. Divyansh Dhupar defeated Prabhroop Singh 6-2 6-1. TNS

Shubhangi wins karate gold

Chandigarh: Shubhangi and Akshita claimed top two positions, respectively, in the girls' U-10 kata event of the 30th Karate State Championship. Kanishka and Aadya Bisht were joint third. In the girls' U-14 category, Bhumika defeated Akshita to claim the top spot. In the U-5 category, Akshita and Adeera claimed top two positions, respectively. In the U-8 category, Harshika defeated Khyati. In the U-10 (above 30kg), Aadya defeated Vidhi to win gold. In the below 30kg category, Kanishka defeated Shubhangi to win the top position. TNS

Team Black win cricket meet

Chandigarh: Team Black won the annual Xavarian Staff Cricket League. Bating first, Team Yellow posted 54/4 in the allotted 10 overs, while Team Black reached the victory target (57/4) in 8.2 overs. Team Black was represented by Ajay Bhardwaj, Dharam Pal, Harinder Rana, Rohin Kumar, Ben William, Narinder Negi, Arvind Gosain and Kumar Vasishth while Team Yellow comprised Ronald John, Ravi Kumar, Manoj Bisht, Vimal Bisht, Rahul Rawat, Madan Tiwari, Chandan S Patwal and Rupinder Singh. TNS

PEC win chess tournament

Chandigarh: Men's chess team of Punjab Engineering College won the North Zone Inter-University Chess Tournament organised at Netaji Subhash University of Technology, New Delhi. Hritik Gupta, Anubhav Tuknayat, Ayush Bhai Mehta, Ishaan Singh and Mudit Koupaul represented the team. The tournament saw participation of 25 universities. PEC Director Baldev Setia congratulated the team. TNS

Purse snatched in Sector 23

Chandigarh: A pedestrian snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 23 here. The complainant, a resident of Kharar, reported that an unknown person fled after snatching her purse containing a mobile phone, an ATM card and Rs800. A case has been registered. TNS

Man held for eve-teasing

Chandigarh: A 42-year-old man has been booked for allegedly harassing a girl at Ram Darbar. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep. A case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.