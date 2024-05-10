Rice samples lifted from grain market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

A joint team of food safety officers conducted a raid and seized rice samples at the Sector 26 grain market. The raid was part of ongoing efforts by the Health Department to ensure the sale of safe and healthy food products in the market.

The seized samples will undergo meticulous examination at the Food Analyst Lab authorised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Any samples found non-conforming to the established standards will result in appropriate actions being initiated against the food business operators responsible.

The Health Department has urged all residents and consumers to exercise caution and remain vigilant when purchasing food items from the market. It is imperative to ensure that purchases are made from licensed shops that adhere to stringent hygiene practices and utilise quality products, thus safeguarding consumer health from potential hazards. Should consumers notice anything abnormal or have concerns regarding food safety, they could report the matter to the Department of Food Safety & Standards at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, officials said.

Additionally, they can contact the department on phone numbers 0172-2782457 and 0172-2543279. Consumers can also raise their concern on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India portal: https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance.

