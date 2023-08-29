Rich haul for local taekwondo players in championship

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 28

Martial arts performers from the Onyx Taekwondo Academy won eight medals in the recently concluded 21st Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Championship. Jigisha Sharma and Keerat Kaur won a gold medal each, while Samiksha Sharma, Arnav and Aarav bagged a silver medal each. Talin Mittal, Saurya Paul and Yesh Thakur each managed a bronze medal. With this, the medal winners have qualified for the national tournament.

#Mohali