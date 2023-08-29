Rich haul for local taekwondo players in championship

Mohali, August 28
Martial arts performers from the Onyx Taekwondo Academy won eight medals in the recently concluded 21st Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Championship. Jigisha Sharma and Keerat Kaur won a gold medal each, while Samiksha Sharma, Arnav and Aarav bagged a silver medal each. Talin Mittal, Saurya Paul and Yesh Thakur each managed a bronze medal. With this, the medal winners have qualified for the national tournament.
Tribune Shorts
