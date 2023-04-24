Rider dies as scooter skids on dug-up road

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

A rider was killed after his scooter skidded on a dug-up section of a road at Dhanas. The police said although the dug-up portion had been filled with soil, it had not been fully repaired.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Rajinder Singh, a resident of Maloya. Sources said the victim was returning home around 11 pm when the incident occurred.

Police were informed about the accident and the victim was taken to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The victim is survived by his wife and two children.

An investigation has been initiated at the Sarangpur police station.