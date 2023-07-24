Ridhima enters final, to play Vanshika today

Chandigarh, July 23
Ridhima Saini defeated Anika Sharma 21-5 21-8 to reach the girls’ U-15 final during the penultimate day of the Yonex Sunrise Chandigarh State Mini and Sub Junior Badminton Championship. She will be playing Vanshika, who outplayed Samikshya Senapati 21-12 21-12 in the title clash.
In the boys’ U-15 semifinals, Nimit Pal defeated Kushagr Bajaj 21-18 21-18, while Arnav ousted Ishit Rehal 21-12 21-15. Ans Kumar Khare reached the boys’ U-15 final by defeating Ridhav Goyal 21-5 21-6. In the second semi, Luvyaan Singh earned a hard fought win against Kushal 20-22 21-12 21-11.
In the girls’ U-11 semis, Chesta Gupta defeated Arnaaz Kaur 21-15 21-9, and Saanvi Sharma logged a comeback 19-21 21-8 21-16 win over Sirat Baidwan. Jaya Verma upset top seed Glory Katoch 21-18 21-14, while Kabit Anhad Kaur Dhiraj defeated Avni Rai 21-15 21-15 in the girls’ U-13 semis.
In boys’ U-13 semis, Aarush Sharma defeated Mudit Bhansali 21-13 21-17 and Khare faced some resistance by Viraj Singh before logging a 15-21 21-12 21-8 win. In the girls’ U-17 semis, Jasmeet Kaur defeated Raissa Bhanot 17-21 21-11 21-15 and Ashnoor Kaur defeated Vanshika 21-13 21-19, while in the boys’ U-17 semis, Krishna Sharma defeated Uday Rana 21-16 21-19 and Rehan Phutela overpowered a tough challenge by Aryaman Dhull 21-14 17-21 21-9.
Jorawar-Yug in boys doubles’ final
In the boys’ doubles U-13 semis, Jorawar Singh Dheeraj and Yug Parmar defeated Girivar Phutela and Kushal 21-10 21-13, while the pair of Abhijay Anand and Khare outplayed Shreyansh and Viraj Singh 21-18 21-11. In the girls’ doubles U-13 semis, Jaya Verma and Kabit Anhad Kaur Dhiraj defeated Divnoor and Vanu Lal 21-7 21-15 and the team of Glory and Vanni ousted Anahat Kaur and Aprita Singh 21-8 21-15.
