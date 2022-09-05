Ridhima, Kanika shine in Patiala's win, hit triple tons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Ridhima and Kanika score triple centuries as Patiala drubbed Fatehgarh Sahib by 718 runs in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women’s Senior Tournament.

Batting first, Patiala posted 744/1 in 50 overs. Ridhima scored unbeaten 337 off 156 balls, with 56 boundaries and three sixes, and Kanika posted unbeaten 305 off 122, studded with 45 boundaries and 11 sixes. In reply, Fatehgarh Sahib was bundled out for 26 runs in 22 overs. Amanjot Kaur (4/15) and Priya Kumar (3/0) were the most successful wicket takers for the bowling side. Patiala won the match by 718 runs and got four points.

In other matches, Jalandhar outplayed Nawanshahr by 10 wickets, while Barnala defeated Mansa by 40 runs. Sangrur went down against Ludhiana by nine wickets, Bathinda defeated Muktsar by 67 runs and Amritsar ousted Faridkot by 10 wickets.