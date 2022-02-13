Right now, focussing on Ranji trophy, says U-19 World cup star Raj Angad Bawa

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 12

Emerging Indian all-rounder and ‘man of the moment’ in India’s U-19 Cricket World Cup win, Raj Angad Bawa, believes in taking one step at a time to achieve success in life. Bawa, who is termed as the future of Indian cricket, is too sure of donning the senior Indian team jersey, but at the right time.

“Anyone who plays cricket has a dream to play for the team India. Certainly, I wish the same. But I believe that it is important to take one step at a time. Right now, I am only focusing on contributing in my team in the Ranji Trophy. I am excited for the upcoming season,” said Bawa.

Coming back from the Caribbean soil, the lanky lad is all set to make his Ranji debut for Chandigarh in Cuttack.

“I always try to give 100 per cent in every match. With Ranji Trophy on the cards, I think it will be a great learning experience. Playing the domestic season with my seniors will help improve my skill-set and gain some valuable experience,” said Bawa while speaking to Chandigarh Tribune.

When asked about pressure post-performance in India’s U-19 World Cup win, Bawa said, “After my performance in the U-19 World Cup, everyone around me is expecting a lot. However, thinking too much about these things will add up to the pressure. I will try to enjoy the game and express myself whenever I get the opportunity.”

Lucky to have my father on my side, always

When asked about his journey so far, the left-hand bat and right-arm medium pacer said he was lucky to have his father as his sole coach and mentor in life. “The only basic need is to trust your coach. I am lucky to find a coach in my father. He has always shown me the right path — be it cricket or situations in life. My cricketing career is a gift from my father.” He added, “My father treated me like any of his other students; there was no special treatment for me.”

Any tip for youngsters? Bawa said budding players should enjoy the game and learn as much as they can. “We (team) were not thinking about the results. We were only focused on the process and the result came in our favour,” he added on the World Cup win.

Nowhere near my idols

Soon after his World Cup performance, where he remained one of the eight batters to cross 250 runs, picked nine wickets, including a fifer in the final against England, and emerged as the highest scoring Indian player, some compared him with the likes of Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh, who spent their young days in Chandigarh. “I am nowhere near the league of legends. They (Kapil and Yuvraj) have achieved a lot not only in their cricketing careers, but also in their respective lives. I idolise them. It is wrong to compare me with these great people.”