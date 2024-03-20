‘Right to privacy violated’: Ex-Mayor files complaint with national women panel

Chandigarh, March 19
Former Mayor Asha Kumari Jaswal of the BJP has filed a complaint with the chairperson, National Commission for Women, seeking directions to the Director General of Police, Chandigarh, for registering an FIR against Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, councillor Damanpreet Singh, city AAP co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia and city Congress president HS lucky.
In the complaint, she alleged, “Damanpreet came to my residence and without my permission and knowledge, recorded a video of mine. He later misused it in a press conference convened by Lucky, Dr Ahluwalia, AAP leader Prem Garg, the Mayor, Congress councillor Gurpreet Gabi and many others.”
“In the press conference, they gave an impression to the general public that I tried to purchase Damanpreet and allured him with various benefits. These persons had telecast the secretly recorded video on various news channels and disclosed my residential address to the public at large with a motive to harass me physically and mentally. Soon after the press conference, my son and I received a number of phone calls and messages from various persons. They violated my right to privacy and put my life in danger,” she stated in the complaint.
Meanwhile, the city police have recorded her statement.
