Right to Service Act: Clear pendencies, Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal asks HODs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Over non-delivery of time-bound services, UT Adviser Dharam Pal today discussed the issues regarding pendency of applications (March month) beyond the prescribed time frame under the Right to Service Act.

The Adviser asked the Heads of Departments (HODs) concerned to clear all pendencies in a stipulated time period and deliver timely services to the public.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, and the Punjab Right to Service (Amended) Act, 2014, to the UT on August 14, 2017, to deliver public services to the people of Chandigarh in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner. At present, 486 public services of 28 departments are covered under the Act.

Last year, the Right to Service Commission had proposed to add 16 new services under the Right to Service Act in the city.

The Commissioner, Right to Service Commission, had proposed amendments to the notification, dated October 8, 2020, to add 16 new services, including 11 services of three new departments.