Rights’ panel calls for report from PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) today took suo motu cognisance of a news item published in ‘Punjabi Tribune’ on problems faced by residents due to low-lying electricity wires at Dappar village.

The commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and member Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, also called for a report from the SDO, PSPCL, Subdivision Lalru. The commission has fixed July 6 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

In its detailed order, the commission asserted that it perused the detailed news item published in ‘Punjabi Tribune’ on May 3, “Lokan layi jaan da kho baniyan bijli diyan taran”, indicating residents of ward number 9 of Lalru’s Dappar village were facing problems due to the low-lying power cables.

The news report added that the SDO, Electricity Department, when contacted, stated that he was not aware of any such issue and a junior engineer would be sent to solve the same, if there was any such problem.

“Accordingly, the commission takes suo motu cognisance of the matter and calls for a report from the SDO, PSPCL, Subdivision Lalru, before the next date of hearing,” the commission added.