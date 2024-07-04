 Rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report
The Tribune Impact

Rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

Rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

In a significant development, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report by The Tribune reporter Gaurav Kanthwal on the delay in the cleaning of the Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur by the Punjab Irrigation Department despite the onset of monsoon in the tricity. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

In a significant development, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report by The Tribune reporter Gaurav Kanthwal on the delay in the cleaning of the Sukhna Choe in Zirakpur by the Punjab Irrigation Department despite the onset of monsoon in the tricity.

Commission’s chairperson Justice Sant Parkash has also called for a comprehensive report on the progress and reasons for the delay from the Punjab Irrigation Department Chief Engineer. The report is to be submitted by August 5 –– the next date of hearing in the matter.

“The commission has perused the detailed news clipping viral in the social media under the caption ‘Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur’, indicating that while monsoon has arrived in the tricity, the Punjab Irrigation Department is yet to begin the cleaning of the Sukhna Choe. It is further mentioned that the residents fear that a clogged choe may lead to a flood-like situation like it did on August 23, 2020,” Justice Sant Parkash asserted.

Before parting with the order, Justice Sant Parkash directed the placing of the matter before the Chief Engineer. The order’s copy, along with the news item, was directed to be sent to him through e-mail and by post for compliance.

The report, among other things, had stated that the Irrigation Department undertook the cleaning of the choe every year before monsoon. But this time, the focus was on the incomplete bundh across the Ghaggar in Tiwana.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#human rights #Zirakpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

3
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

4
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

5
Haryana

Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

6
Business

Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whisky' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

7
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

8
Punjab

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
India

Conspiracy or accident: CM Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe

10
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Don't Miss

View All
Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Top News

Never valued Constitution: PM slams Congress for 2nd day

Never valued Constitution: PM slams Congress for 2nd day

Breaks silence on Manipur, says has history of ethnic clashe...

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

Hathras prelim probe report: Pushing by godman’s men led to stampede

Hathras prelim probe report: Pushing by godman’s men led to stampede

Amritpal gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

Amritpal gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

Kharge for law on fake godmen

Kharge for law on fake godmen


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Stuck in Russian war zone, Amritsar youth desperate to return home

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh: Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by civic body

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Chandigarh: Monsoon delays pilot project to shift power cables underground

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Delhi Police arrest 3 in major robbery bust

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Channi ask Bhagwant Mann to reply on Sheetal Angural’s allegations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe