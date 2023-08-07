Rijul Saini bags triple gold in badminton

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

Rijul Saini bagged triple gold on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Junior and Senior Badminton Championship at the Sector 38 Sports Complex.

In the girls’ U-19 category, top seed Rijul easily overpowered Nimar Kaur Virk 21-13 21-14 to claim the title. She won her second gold medal by defeating top seed Garima Singh 21-18 21-13 in the women’s singles category. In the girls’ doubles U-19 final, the pair of Nimar Kaur Virk and Rijul defeated Anupriya and Raissa Bhanot 21-12 23-21.

Meanwhile, Krishna Sharma won the boys’ U-19 title overcoming a tough challenge by Akul Malik. Sharma registered a 21-23 24-22 21-10 win over his rival. In the boys’ U1-9 doubles title clash, Sharma with Rehaan easily overpowered Deepinder Bawa and Samarveer 21-17 21-18. In the women’s doubles final, the pair of Garima Singh and Nikita ousted Jasmeet Kaur and Kanishka Kalia 21-8 21-18. The team of Vaibhav Mehra and Mahnoor Kaur won the mixed doubles U-19 title by defeating Akul Malik and Kanishka Kalia 21-12 21-15. The pair of Kevin Wong and Mohit Singh won the men’s doubles title by defeating Pankaj Naithani and Satinder Malik 21-14 21-18, and in the men’s singles final, Samarveer outplayed top seed Dhruv Bansal 21-18 21-18.

Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports, awarded the winners. Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, said the top performers would be shortlisted in the probable squads for the upcoming national championship. Col Rak Parmar, senior vice-president of the association, presented a brief about the players of the associations and their achievements.