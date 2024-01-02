Rioko of Japan in tennis junior pre-quarterfinals

Chandigarh, January 1
Japan’s Rioko Umekuni recorded a comeback win over Indian challenger Tejasvi Dabas to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament, at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10 here. Rioko lost the first set 2-6, but won the next two 7-5 7-6(3).
Samaira Pahwa, meanwhile, defeated Mahika Khanna 6-2 6-2 and Zlata Nesterova easily defeated Sia Mahajan without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0. Aishi Bisht defeated Israel’s May Fadida 6-2 6-1 and Rishita Reddy Basireddy ousted Laxmisiri Dandu 6-1 6-2.
Chinese Taipei’s Tzeng Mu Jie also recorded a comeback 4-6 6-2 6-2 win over Snigdha Kanta and Maayan Laron of Israel defeated Kashvi Sunil 6-0 6-0. Maria Golovina moved further by defeating Saumya Ronde 6-4 6-4 and Maya Boonyaaroonnet of Thailand overpowered Diya Ramesh Ramesh 6-0 6-3. Hirva Rangani moved ahead by registering a 7-6(3) 6-2 victory over Ela Pandey and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi got the better of Budal Kariman 6-2 6-0.
Aarjun stuns top seed
Indian contender Aarjun Pandit stunned top seed Rohan Balday in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to advance further.
Shanker Heisnam defeated Thailand’s Kunanan Pantaratorn 4-6 6-4 6-1 and Kandhavel Mahalingam Akilandeshwari defeated Japan’s Eito Komada 7-6(2) 6-1. MooBeen Kim of Korea easily defeated Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli 6-1 6-3 and Hyeon Seok Seo ousted Debasis Sahoo 6-2 6-3.
Jaden Dewandaka Tan recorded 6-1 6-0 win over Keshav Dangi and Egor Gorin defeated Rayan Sajjid Koothrat 6-2 6-3. Luc Wieland of Switzerland had to sweat hard before defeating Vihaan Reddy 6-7(2) 6-4 6-0 and Danill Stepanov outplayed Hitesh Chauhan 5-7 6-4 6-1.
Japanese Hikaru Takasashi easily overpowered Sriniketh Kannan 6-3 6-3 and France’s Moise Kouame defeated Ved Shetty 6-2 6-1. Se Hyuk Cho also moved into the next round by defeating Sehai Singh Pawar 6-3 6-4 and Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar ousted Ren Matsumura 7-5 6-4.
