 Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables : The Tribune India

F&CC Meet

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Pass resolution on halting action | Commissioner says not binding

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Loose cables hang from a tree in Sector 30-A, Chandigarh. File



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 25

The BJP, Congress and AAP councillors, who are often at loggerheads during MC House meetings, today joined forces over overhead cables put up illegally by different companies in the city.

Tribune initiative: After Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the problem of overhanging cables, the MC had started removing these from November 1. The action started after a three-month deadline got over.

During a Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting here, the councillors as well as Mayor unanimously resolved to halt the ongoing exercise of removing overhead cables/wires for the next eight months.

Give firms eight months to pay fee

  • Councillors say erring firms should be given eight months to deposit fee for laying underground cables, failing which action should resume
  • MC says firms were given three months to remove illegal cables, but they failed to do so. It was causing ‘major loss’ to corporation
  • Even if the firms were given an extension, there is no guarantee they will pay fee and lay underground cables, MC officials maintain

The councillors said the firms should be allowed to deposit fee for laying underground cables by eight months, failing which action should resume. However, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said they were not bound by the F&CC resolution and that action on illegal overhead cables would continue.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi told Chandigarh Tribune they were getting complaints from residents of the MC exercise affecting those working from home as well as students. Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat and AAP’s Taruna Mehta said people were being “harassed” due to the MC drive as many had lost their Internet or cable TV connection. The stance of the rival parties is being seen as an attempt to “favour” violators.

Internet down, studies affected

We have been getting plaints of residents losing Net or cable TV. Exercise is affecting those working from home as well as students. — Saurabh Joshi, BJP councillor

It’s illegal, drive to continue

I am not bound by F&CC resolution. How can illegal practice be supported? The action against illegal overhead cables and wires will continue. — Anindita Mitra, MC chief

The MC chief, who could not attend the meeting due to fever, told Chandigarh Tribune: “I am not bound by F&CC’s resolution. How can illegal practice be supported? The action against illegal overhead cables and wires will continue.”

The MC said they had already given three months to the firms to remove illegal cables, but they had failed to do so. It would amount to “major losses”, running into crores of rupees, to the cash-strapped corporation.

“What is the guarantee that after being given another deadline, they will do the needful. This cycle will never end. They must operate legally by obtaining permission and then lay underground cables,” said a senior MC officer.

After a series of reports in these columns highlighting the problem of overhanging cables/wires, the MC had started removing these in different parts of the city from November 1. The action started after a three-month deadline got over.

After the civic body started removing cables, many firms came forward to pay the fee and lay underground cables. MC officials said if they were again given a breather, they would not submit fee or lay underground cable.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

3
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

4
Nation

India must be cautious in dealing with US: Army ex-chief General Bikram Singh

5
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni

6
Business

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

7
Delhi

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

8
Nation

14 years after 26/11, 8-year-old who nailed Ajmal Kasab now a young woman waiting for govt to keep its word

9
Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

10
Nation

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Top News

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India

At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...

US bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE; cites ‘unacceptable risk’

US bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE; cites ‘unacceptable risk’

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...

Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju

Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju

Says Collegium system ‘alien’ to Constitution, govt appointe...


Cities

View All

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

FIR filed against four, including 10-year-old boy, for 'glorifying' gun culture in Amritsar

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Punjab seeks Rs 2,500 crore special industrial package to develop border districts

GNDU honours Covid warrior Iqbal Singh Chahal and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

In her death, UP girl gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Road separating Sector 62, 69 in Mohali turns dirt track

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files chargesheet in Delhi excise scam; Manish Sisodia not named

CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor in money-laundering case

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons

Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Punjabi varsity’s 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp