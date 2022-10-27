RLA Chandigarh to e-auction fancy numbers from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of special registration numbers of new series ‘CH01CM’, along with re-auction of leftover fancy numbers of the previous series, from October 27 to 29.

The registration for e-auction of numbers of ‘CH01CM’ series, along with the re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series with suffixes CL, CK, CJ, CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT, BS, BR, BQ, BP, BN, BM, BL, BK, BJ, BH, BA, AZ, AY, AX, AW, AV, AT, AS, AR and AG began on October 17 and ended today. The e-auction/bidding will start tomorrow at 10 am and continue till 5 pm on October 29.

Only those who have purchased vehicles on UT address will be eligible to participate in the bidding.

Details and terms and conditions for the e-auction are available on the Transport Department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in.