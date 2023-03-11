RLA Chandigarh to e-auction fancy numbers of ‘CH01CP’ series from March 18

Chandigarh, March 10
The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of special registration numbers of new series ‘CH01CP’, along with re-auction of leftover fancy numbers of the previous series, from March 18 to 20 here.
The registration for e-auction of numbers of ‘CH01CP’ series, along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series with suffixes CN, CM, CL, CK, CJ, CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT, BS, BR, BQ, BP, BN, BM, BL, BK, BJ, BH, BA, AZ, AY, AX, AW and AV, will begin on March 11 at 10 am and will continue till March 17 up to 5 pm. The e-auction/bidding will start at 10 am on March 18 and will continue till 5 pm on March 20.
People who have purchased vehicles at Chandigarh address will only be eligible to participate in the bidding.
Details and terms and conditions for the e-auction are available on the Transport Department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in
Registration begins in city today
The registration for e-auction of numbers of ‘CH01CP’ series, along with re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series with suffixes CN, CM, CL, CK, CJ, CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT, BS, BR, BQ, BP, BN, BM, BL, BK, BJ, BH, BA, AZ, AY, AX, AW and AV, will begin on March 11 at 10 am and will continue till March 17 up to 5 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...