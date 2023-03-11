RLA Chandigarh to e-auction fancy numbers of ‘CH01CP’ series from March 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of special registration numbers of new series ‘CH01CP’, along with re-auction of leftover fancy numbers of the previous series, from March 18 to 20 here.

The registration for e-auction of numbers of ‘CH01CP’ series, along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series with suffixes CN, CM, CL, CK, CJ, CG, CF, CE, CD, CC, CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT, BS, BR, BQ, BP, BN, BM, BL, BK, BJ, BH, BA, AZ, AY, AX, AW and AV, will begin on March 11 at 10 am and will continue till March 17 up to 5 pm. The e-auction/bidding will start at 10 am on March 18 and will continue till 5 pm on March 20.

People who have purchased vehicles at Chandigarh address will only be eligible to participate in the bidding.

Details and terms and conditions for the e-auction are available on the Transport Department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in

Registration begins in city today

