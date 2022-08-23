Rlys approves plan for 2 underpasses

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 22

In a major relief to commuters travelling from Pinjore to the industrial town of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and vice versa, the Railways approved the plan for two underpasses to be constructed on the railway track crossing the Surajpur-Sukhomajri bypass.

According to information, the Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction-II, Chandigarh, in a letter to the Superintending Engineer, PWD (B&R), Haryana, informed that the drawings of the rail underbridge (RUB) had been duly approved and sent for necessary action.

The directions came after Vijay Bansal, president of the Shivalik Vikas Manch, served a legal notice on the authorities concerned demanding that the rail traffic on the Chandigarh-Kalka track be stopped so that two railway underpasses could be constructed to complete the bypass.