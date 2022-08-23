Rlys approves plan for 2 underpasses

Panchkula, August 22
In a major relief to commuters travelling from Pinjore to the industrial town of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and vice versa, the Railways approved the plan for two underpasses to be constructed on the railway track crossing the Surajpur-Sukhomajri bypass.
According to information, the Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction-II, Chandigarh, in a letter to the Superintending Engineer, PWD (B&R), Haryana, informed that the drawings of the rail underbridge (RUB) had been duly approved and sent for necessary action.
The directions came after Vijay Bansal, president of the Shivalik Vikas Manch, served a legal notice on the authorities concerned demanding that the rail traffic on the Chandigarh-Kalka track be stopped so that two railway underpasses could be constructed to complete the bypass.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss