 Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’ : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Extended free window, changes in lane system likely in week

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Traffic chaos owing to vehicles parked on the Daria road near the exit of the Chandigarh Railway Station on Thursday. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 15

A day after Chandigarh Tribune punched a hole in the six-minute free pick-up and drop-off system by carrying out a reality check at the Chandigarh Railway Station, the authorities have ordered their engineers to review its feasibility and find a “workable solution”.

The authorities are likely to extend the free window and introduce changes in the current lane system. A solution to mitigate the concerns of general public is expected within a week or 10 days.

“The railway authority is aware of the problems of passengers. A workable solution will soon be found. Engineers have been asked to work on three aspects — feasibility of pick-up and drop-off timing, lane issues and taking user feedback,” Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, told Chandigarh Tribune today.

Concerns raised

  • Not feasible to get out within free window during rush hour due to queues, fights at exit point
  • ‘Free passage’ given to govt vehicles by reserving one of three lanes by parking contractor
  • Cab/auto drivers refusing to enter zone due to hefty charges; parking out on road spells chaos
  • Passengers forced to take a long walk with heavy luggage to get a ride or catch train

Officials Told to work on three aspects

  • Feasibility of pick-up & drop-off timing
  • Lane issues (one reserved for govt vehicles)
  • Feedback from users

Following a series of reports in these columns, a meeting of senior officers was held and a decision in this regard was taken, say sources.

The railway will also have to revisit the norms of parking contract with a private agency before making the amendments.

Aware of passengers’ problem

The railway authority is aware of the problems of passengers. A workable solution will soon be found. —Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala

Chandigarh Tribune had been highlighting the flawed system, which has spelt chaos not only inside, but also outside the station. It was highlighted how it was impossible to pick-up or drop-off passengers within the six-minute free window, especially during the rush hour, when Shatabdi Express arrives at 8.30 pm.

Further, a large number of private vehicles and cabs are seen parked outside the premises, waiting for passengers. Travellers have to walk a long distance with heavy luggage to get a ride as cabbies and auto-rickshaw drivers refuse to enter the chaotic drop-off zone owing to hefty fee.

Also, the parking contractor has been extending a “free passage” to government as well as “special” vehicles by reserving one of the three lanes for these. The authorities had said the practice was illegal.

Under the system, once six-minute free window is breached, drivers are charged Rs 50 up to 15 minutes. Thereafter, Rs 200 fee is levied on drivers. Commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 30 for the first six minutes and the rest of the levies are same as others. There is a separate parking for Rs 20, but many are not aware of it. Due to long queues of vehicles at the exit point, it is not feasible to get out within the free window.

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

