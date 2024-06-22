Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Amit Sharma
Chandigarh, June 21
The city witnessed a significant fall in both fatal and non-fatal road accidents last year.
According to the road crash data received from the UT police, fatal road crashes decreased by 22% and non-fatal by 26% during the year gone by. In 2022, there were 237 road crash cases, with 79 being fatal, resulting in 83 fatalities. Additionally, 158 non-fatal accidents were reported, causing injuries to 203 people.
Drop in black spots
The road crash data released by the UT police also shows a significant decrease in the number of black spots — from 15 between 2014 and 2016 to five between 2021 and 2023, marking a 64% reduction.
Reasons attributed
- Various road engineering measures
- Use of artificial intelligence (AI) with CCTV camera installations
- Regular enforcement drives against dangerous driving
- Road safety awareness sessions
In contrast, 2023 saw a total of 182 road crashes, with 64 fatal accidents leading to 67 deaths, and 118 non-fatal cases injuring 171 people.
Officials attribute the decline in road accidents to various road engineering measures, the use of artificial intelligence with CCTV camera installations, regular enforcement drives against dangerous driving and continuous road safety awareness sessions conducted by the Traffic Police.
The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) initiatives have also contributed to improving road safety in the city.
A DRSC meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and attended by SSP (Traffic & Security) Sumer Pratap Singh and representatives of various departments, was held today to review the ongoing road safety measures and preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. The chairman emphasised measures to prevent waterlogging such as cleaning gullies and ensuring proper functioning of pumping systems at critical locations like railway underbridges and low-lying road crossings.
The committee also reviewed the implementation of previous meeting agenda items, including installation of traffic police assistance booths, provision of basic amenities for traffic cops and the establishment of pick up and drop off points for auto-rickshaws. Physical segregation of cycle tracks on main carriageway roads was also discussed with specific routes identified for this purpose such as from the Transport light point to Tribune Chowk and from the Punjab CM’s residence to the Sukhna Lake T-point.
