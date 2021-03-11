Road recarpeting work begins in Sector 20, Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 28

Residents of Sector 20 heaved a sigh of relief as the Municipal Corporation today started recarpeting of damaged roads.

Yoginder Kwatra, deputy president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 20, while thanking the Mayor and the MC Commissioner for starting the recarpeting work, said the civic body should give attention to other pending works in the sector too. It is pertinent to mention here that RWA members had held a protest on May 22 by planting saplings in pits on roads.