Road recarpeting work to begin in March, says Panchkula Mayor

Panchkula, February 12
The Municipal Corporation will start recarpeting roads in the first week of March.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal yesterday ordered senior officials in this regard after a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee.
The tenders for recarpeting of roads in Sector 20, 21, Lower Chowki to Upper Chowki had already been allotted, said the Mayor.
As per the approved plan, Rs1.26 crore will be spent on roads in Sector 20, Rs1.43 crore in Sector 21 and Rs2.23 crore in the Lower and Upper Chowki areas. Chandigarh Tribune had recently highlighted the poor condition of city roads in a new report, “Rain washes away patchwork, leaves Panchkula roads potholed”.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the work, the Mayor ordered the Executive Officer to issue a show-cause notice to the contractor responsible for planting grass on the vacant spaces along the roads. Also, the EO has been directed to put on hold the payment till the completion of the project.
The other issues discussed at the meeting were renovation and repair of public toilets and community centres, stray animal-free Panchkula and installation of LED street lights. —
