Road safety awareness

Blue Bird High school, P'kula

To create awareness on road safety, Roshan Singh from the Traffic Police Department conducted a short talk at the school. It was a wonderful experience for students as they were familiarised with the traffic rules to be followed in the country.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

An interaction session with Dr Isha Ramawat Gupta, an ophthalmologist, was held for the students of classes VI to VIII at the school. She answered students’ queries regarding various eye-related issues.

PML SD Public, Sec 32, Chandigarh

A poster-cum-collage making competition was organised for students of classes VI to X. All students keenly participated in the event. The students displayed their artistic skills and creativity on the topics - ‘Go Green, Save Water’, ‘Stop Pollution’, etc.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

The school was awarded BLE NRS+++ Top Ranking Certificate for reinforcing internationalisation in education. Principal Parveena John Singh stated that the recognition was a moment of great pride for the Mount Carmel family and thanked founders and directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, staff members and the students for it.

SGGS Public, Sec 35, Chandigarh

The school, Global Inclusive Education Network, Centre for Disability Studies and Action, School of Social Work, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, DAISY Forum of India, National Association for the Blind, Delhi, and Brotherhood, Delhi, collaborated to organise a two-day capacity-building workshop for librarians, special educators, counsellors and IT professionals of primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary schools, special schools and universities.

Delhi Public, Chandigarh

Nutritious Week was organised for students of pre-primary wing of the school to make them aware about the relationship between nutrition and good health. Children enthusiastically participated in the discussion on healthy and junk food, food pyramid activity, making a healthy plate activity and enjoyed watching modules and PPT on different food groups and balanced diet.

St Xavier’s, Mohali

The school hosted an inter-house declamation competition for the students of grades IV-X to hone their oratory skills. It was a treat to hear all the participants delivering the speeches with enthusiasm and fervour.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Library Month to highlight the importance of libraries and reading among students from classes VI to XII who engaged in a range of library-related activities. The highlight of the event was the author-based bulletin board competition, which encouraged students to gather information about various authors and their literary works. In addition, the school observed International Book Day on April 23, by showing a PPT presentation on "How a Book is Born" and the printing process involved.