Road tax exemption: Chandigarh prepares list of hybrid vehicles

Chandigarh, August 1
The UT Transport Department has prepared a certified list of models eligible for road tax exemption in the hybrid vehicles category.
UT Transport Secretary Nitin Yadav, along with Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, conducted a thorough review of the registrations of hybrid vehicles in the city. The hybrid vehicles, including strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, purchased within Chandigarh will be granted full exemption from road tax.
To ensure transparency and authenticity, the RLA has meticulously compiled a certified list of strong hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, including details of the manufacturers, models/variants, and certificate numbers provided by the manufacturers.
This certified list will be used to verify if the models purchased are indeed strong hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, thereby facilitating the seamless application of road tax exemption. To keep the list up to date, the RLA will continuously update it as they receive certificates from the manufacturers.
The Transport Department has developed a standard operating procedure for the hassle-free registration of hybrid vehicles in the city. Automobile dealers, after providing temporary registration certificates to the owners, will handle the formalities for road tax exemption directly with the RLA within 24 hours. With this simplified process, the application for road tax exemption will be processed by the RLA within one day, sparing vehicle owners tedious paperwork and long queues.
