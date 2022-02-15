Road to Amartex chowk in Mohali opened

Mohali, February 14
Road to the Amartex chowk, which had been closed to traffic for a long time for laying a sewer line, was thrown open to the public today.
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi opened the road after removing the barricades. He said the sewer work got delayed due to the prolonged monsoon season. Work in front of the Gurdwara Sahib in Phase V was also in full swing and the road would also be opened soon. The Spice chowk would be reopened by next week.
He thanked the people of the city for cooperating with the Municipal Corporation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...