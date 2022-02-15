Road to Amartex chowk in Mohali opened

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 14

Road to the Amartex chowk, which had been closed to traffic for a long time for laying a sewer line, was thrown open to the public today.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi opened the road after removing the barricades. He said the sewer work got delayed due to the prolonged monsoon season. Work in front of the Gurdwara Sahib in Phase V was also in full swing and the road would also be opened soon. The Spice chowk would be reopened by next week.

He thanked the people of the city for cooperating with the Municipal Corporation.