Road to Mullanpur opened on trial basis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

The UT Administration has opened the Togan-Dhanas link road for public on a trial basis, to identify and rectify deficiency, if any. With the construction of the road, people will now be able to reach New Chandigarh and Kurali in less time.

A UT official said the work of constructing the main road had been completed. Only some work on the slip road was left now. There was a blind spot near the police complex, which would be removed too, the official said. He said the work of laying cycle track was underway, adding that the road would be inaugurated next month.

The road has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 7.50 crore. It is built from Togan village in Mohali to Dhanas village in the city. The road will greatly benefit people going to New Chandigarh.