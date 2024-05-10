Road work begins at Singhpura chowk in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 9

Work to level and carpet has begun at the Singhpura chowk for the time being, as the drainage line would have to be re-aligned later. The NHAI is involved in a court case with a local resident who owns the land set aside for the service lane. Around 100m of land has been taken by the NHAI, and yet, around 80m of land remains. Even though thousands of commuters use this mishap-prone stretch, it took the death of a 12-year-old child to level and carpet the NH road temporarily.

An employee of the NHAI contracted firm, Ganesh Karthik, said, “The small patch of service road will have to be laid again once the court case is settled.”

