‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Opposition councillors took on Mayor Anup Gupta during his last General House meeting today. Leading the charge, AAP councillors Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav criticised Gupta for “ignoring” development of villages.

“The condition of Dhanas is worse. Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere. City roads are in bad shape. What did you do?” Yadav questioned.

Prem Lata alleged, “People continue to get hefty water bills during your tenure and you did nothing for the benefit of the poor. Your agendas were always businessmen-friendly.” She also questioned him for not forming any committee during his term. Gupta’s tenure ends this month.

Attacking the Mayor, Congress councillor Gupreet Singh Gabi alleged, “We had passed a resolution to cut sewerage cess from 30 per cent to 10 per cent, but the UT kept it at 25 per cent and you did nothing. No parking, parking lots and dog policy could be framed in your tenure. Villages continue to face problems of lack of water connections, dug up roads and poor developmental works.” Gupta remained mum and avoided every question. His party councillors also did not come to his rescue.