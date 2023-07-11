Roads leading to Baddi shut

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 10

As the bridge near Madhawala collapsed due to heavy rainfall, the road leading to Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) from Pinjore was closed on July 9.

As an alternative, the traffic was diverted from Shishma (Pinjore) towards Baddi.

However, today, another bridge near the Haryana-Himachal Pradesh border collapsed near Baddi. As a result, all roads leading to Baddi have been closed.

Inspector (Traffic) said all routes from Panchkula to Baddi have been shut down. He appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel.