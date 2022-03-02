Roads to remain closed due to re-carpeting in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Due to re-carpeting of roads, the Purv Marg from Junction No. 38 (Tribune Chowk) to Junction 53 (Industrial Area Phase-II side) will remain closed from March 3 to 9.

The road from Junction 53 (Kali Bari Light Point) to Junction 63 (Railway Line Side) will remain closed from March 10 to 16. To avoid inconvenience, the UT Administration has requested the people to take alternative routes.