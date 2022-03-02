Roads to remain closed due to re-carpeting in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 2
Due to re-carpeting of roads, the Purv Marg from Junction No. 38 (Tribune Chowk) to Junction 53 (Industrial Area Phase-II side) will remain closed from March 3 to 9.
The road from Junction 53 (Kali Bari Light Point) to Junction 63 (Railway Line Side) will remain closed from March 10 to 16. To avoid inconvenience, the UT Administration has requested the people to take alternative routes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine
Earlier Indian embassy in Ukraine urged Indian nationals to ...
Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN
India has been evacuating citizens stranded in Ukraine after...
17,000 Indians have left Ukraine, says MEA
Cities in eastern Ukraine remain areas of concern
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home
Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country