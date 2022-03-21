Robbery at Jaswinder Bhalla's house: 3 days on, cops fail to make arrests

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

Three days after a domestic help and his three accomplices took away cash, valuables and a licensed pistol from the house of Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla after tying his 80-year-old mother to a chair, the police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

On Thursday afternoon, the domestic help, Aryan, and his three accomplices barged into Bhalla’s house around 2:30 pm. They tied the elderly woman, who was alone in the house, to a chair and took away her gold bangles, earrings, jewellery, cash and a licensed pistol after ransacking cupboards on the ground floor and the first floor.

Mataur SHO Naveenpal Lehal said, “We have formed teams to arrest the suspects. The police are pursuing the case and soon we will be able to solve it. Bhalla is yet to submit a list of stolen valuables.”

Sources said the police are tracing the family of the Nepalese national and the previous domestic help who introduced Aryan to the employer.