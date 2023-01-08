Robes off, grads in Indian attire at NIPER convocation

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 7

In a fast emerging trend, as many as 201 candidates (182 Masters and 19 PhD) for the first time received their degrees in Indian attire during convocation at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) here today.

The male students were in plain (white) formal stand-collar kurta with full sleeves and straight pant or pyjama with black sleeveless jacket and black formal shoes. The female students were in plain (white) formal stand collar kurti and straight pant or pyjami with black sleeveless jacket and black formal shoes. All candidates completed attire with ‘aangvastra’.

Vaibhav Sheth, 32, a PhD student of pharmacology and toxicology, said, “It is a welcome move. Almost all national institutes of repute are moving in this direction and it reflects the pride the young generation takes in the Indian culture.”

The new dress code meant that there was no headgear tossing moments, but no one complained.

“We just shouted Hurray! Hurray! It was same as earlier. Earlier, I had received my Master’s degree in a black gown; that was good too. But I think the Indian dress and the national anthem connects more with us. Being an Indian, it is natural to wear an Indian dress,” said Mandeep Kaur, 29, a PhD student of pharmaceutical technology process chemistry, who is flying to the US for her post doctoral research on January 31.

The students said they were informed about the move beforehand and they happily arranged for it. The aangvastra was provided by the institute to maintain uniformity.

Since the beginning of the academic programme in 1998, 4,288 students have graduated from the institute, including those receiving their degrees in today’s convocation. NIPER, Mohali, also initiated the integrated PhD programme this year, said Prof Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER.

In the QS World Rankings 2022, NIPER-Mohali was ranked first in India and seventh in Asia among all pharmacy institutes.

In his address, Srinivas Lanka, an MBA from the IIM- Ahmedabad and a mentor to industrialists and corporate boards, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said in the US, an average expenditure on health of every person was around 2,000 USD and it was 700 USD in Europe, while in India it was merely 15-20 USD. “Therefore, our responsibility is to ensure health security of our country,” he said.

On October 9 last year, PEC students left the western graduation robes in favour of traditional Indian attire for the first time at any city college with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance.