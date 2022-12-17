Rohit Ambala Bar Aassociation chief

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 16

Senior advocate and Congress leader Rohit Jain has been elected president of the District Bar Association here.

Rohit polled 603 votes, Dilbag got 336 votes, Sanjeev and Virender Verma secured 20 votes each and Daya Ram got 17 votes.

Amit Kumar Garg was elected vice-president, Sandeep Sharma secretary, Sonal Kapila joint secretary and Lalit Sharma treasurer. Anmol Jain, Gagandeep Singh and Harsh Jain were elected executive members.