Rohit-Anjali claim mixed doubles title in lawn tennis

Chandigarh, March 14
Rohit Rawat and Anjali claimed the mixed doubles by defeating Dr Darshan and Sandhya (9-3) on the concluding day of the All-India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Tournament at the Lake Sports Complex here today.
Balkrishan Bhatra and Sonia defeated Charan Singh and Sanjeeta (7-6) to claim the third position. In the veteran’s singles final, Afsar Ali overpowered Biju Mani (9-4).
Jagdish Tanwa and Biju Mani won the veteran’s doubles final by defeating Anil Malik and Afsar Ali (8-0). Charan and BK Bhatia claimed third position by defeating Rohit Rawat and Mohammed Jamin (6-2). Dr Darshan and Jeffy won the men’s doubles final by defeating Raja Ram and Rajiv Gorkat (9-0). Sukh Jain and Khushwant defeated Naveen and Shubham (8-6) to claim the third position. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...