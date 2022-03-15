Rohit-Anjali claim mixed doubles title in lawn tennis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Rohit Rawat and Anjali claimed the mixed doubles by defeating Dr Darshan and Sandhya (9-3) on the concluding day of the All-India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Tournament at the Lake Sports Complex here today.

Balkrishan Bhatra and Sonia defeated Charan Singh and Sanjeeta (7-6) to claim the third position. In the veteran’s singles final, Afsar Ali overpowered Biju Mani (9-4).

Jagdish Tanwa and Biju Mani won the veteran’s doubles final by defeating Anil Malik and Afsar Ali (8-0). Charan and BK Bhatia claimed third position by defeating Rohit Rawat and Mohammed Jamin (6-2). Dr Darshan and Jeffy won the men’s doubles final by defeating Raja Ram and Rajiv Gorkat (9-0). Sukh Jain and Khushwant defeated Naveen and Shubham (8-6) to claim the third position. —