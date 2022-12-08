Rohit Seth re-elected Chandigarh CAT Bar Association president

Chandigarh, December 7
Rohit Seth has been elected president of the Central Administrative Tribunal Bar Association, Chandigarh, again. General House has unanimously re-elected the earlier executive committee of the association for 2022-23.
The other office-bearers of the committee include KK Thakur, vice-president; Jagdish Ram Syal, secretary; and Sukhwinder Singh, treasurer.
This is the ninth term of Seth as president of the association. The senior executive members are Sanjay Goyal (senior CGSC), RK Sharma, Vinay Gupta, Lakhinder Bir Singh, Rakesh Verma, Rohit Sharma, Vinod Arya, TS Hundal apart from executive members Ram Pyare Lobana, Sanjay Kaul and Anil Kumar Sharma.
