Rohith sails into next round in badminton

Panchkula, June 11
Rohith Sivaprakash of Tamil Nadu logged a (15-11, 15-6) win over Madhav Saddi of PNB to march ahead in the boys’ U-15 category on the opening day of the Yonex-Sunrise 2nd Ashwini Gupta Memorial All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here.
Vedant Bangale of Gujarat outplayed Lohith Katakam of Andhra Pradesh (15-9, 15-11), while Manav Dobhal of Uttarakhand defeated Rohan Sanjay Kulkarni of Telangana (18-16, 15-5). Shaman Anand of Delhi outplayed Ishan Lochab of Haryana (15-10, 15-6) and Shyam Bindiganavile faced a tough competition by Luwangamba Lairenmayum before logging a (16-18, 15-11, 15-10) victory. Neeraj Nair PS defeated Sushant Uikey (15-2, 15-7) and Sujal defeated Aditya Rasali (15-6, 15-3). Haryana’s Atharv Parashar also moved further by defeating Lakshya Bugalia (16-14, 16-14) and Joshua Anand Ravada defeated Gursharan Singh (15-4, 15-3). Suhaas KR easily blanked Rohan Pabbisetty (15-10, 15-10), whereas Amith Raj Natraj defeated Aashish (15-3, 15-50. Stavan Jain defeated Kushagra Gandhi (15-12, 15-7).
In the girls’ U-15 category, Bala Manvitha Reddy Allam easily moved ahead by defeating Ridhima Saini (15-7, 16-14). Haryana’s Jivika Sohlot outplayed Mihika Jagdale (15-12, 15-12) and Haryana’s Akshita recorded a comeback (10-15, 15-8, 15-11) win over Aaradhya Jodha. Himabindu Syamalarao Yavarna of Andhra Pradesh defeated Lakshya Mantha (15-6, 15-6) and Prachi Rawat outplayed Shivali Sharma (15-12, 15-9). Bhavanthiga Ramkumar defeated Ritvika Madan (15-2, 15-1).
In the boys’ U-17 doubles category, the pair of Sri Vardhan Goud Matta and Umang Sachan defeated Abhiram Varma Milarusetti and Srikar Nadella (17-15, 15-11). The team of Rohit Anand and Divyansh Dewali thrashed Armaan Khan and Saimahesh Vavilala (17-19, 15-6, 15-4). Abhishek Kushwaha and Purusharth Tiwari recorded an easy (15-10, 15-10) win over Abhinav Chandravanshi and Ambar Chandravanshi. Sreehari Ajith and Abhinav Suresh outplayed Pratham Arora and Tanmay Mehta (15-12, 15-9) and the team of Nishchal Chand and Suryaksh Rawat defeated Ragul Dev Cannappan and Ganesh Somasundaram Rajeshwari (15-11, 15-12). Prakhar Shrivastava and Rudra Pratap Thakur outplayed Harsh Katariya and Nidhish More (15-4, 15-8).
Shuttler felicitated
The championship was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Purohit also handed over a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to international shuttler from the district Anupama Upadhyaya, who recently represented the nation in the Asian Games.
