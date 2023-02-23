Role of minorities in ‘Amrit Kaal’ discussed

Chandigarh, February 22
Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Nation One Family” initiative, the NID Foundation organised the first-of-its-kind All-India Minority Conclave-2023 on the campus of Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26.
The one-day conclave witnessed the exchange of opinions on the ‘Role of Minorities in Amrit Kaal’, wherein renowned academicians, industry leaders, sportspersons, scholars and actors belonging to different minority communities deliberated on the opportunities and responsibilities that lay on the shoulders of the people belonging to communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis, in India.
Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, inaugurated the event, while the closing ceremony was presided over by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.
More than 400 dignitaries attended the conclave.
