Roller hockey: Jujhar, Ansh bag silver in Asian C'ship

Chandigarh, October 29
City lads Jujhar Singh and Ansh bagged silver medal while representing the Indian roller hockey team in the 19th Asian Championship, in China.
Jujhar, a student of KBDAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, captained the team. He secured his first medal in the 2020 National Roller Hockey Championship and thereafter won many medals at national circuit. Jujhar has won five gold medals in state-level championships and a bronze and a silver in Federation Cup.
Goalkeeper Ansh won his maiden gold at the ICSE Inter-school Championship. Ansh’s medal tally includes seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals across top national and state-level championships in India.
