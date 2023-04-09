Roller skating meet to be held today

Panchkula, April 8
The Panchkula District Roller Skating Association will conduct the 1st Inter-District Roller Skating Championship at the Skating Track, IT Park, Sector 22, here, on April 9.
The selected skaters in this championship will represent Panchkula district in the 1st National Inter-District Roller Skating Championship in Mohali.
As per the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) guidelines, all skaters must register themselves online with the federation. Skaters will not be allowed to participate in district and national championships without online registration. The skaters are required to specify their registration number on the entry form.
