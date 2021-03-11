Roof of house collapses in Punjab’s Dera Bassi; man escapes unhurt

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 27

The roof of a house collapsed at Pandwala village here at around 8am on Friday.

Jagtar Singh, the house owner, and his wife, had a narrow escape after a portion of the roof of the kitchen caved in.

Neighbours rushed for help and rescued him from under the debris.

The victim, an auto rickshaw driver, has been shifted to the local hospital.

Cracks have appeared on the walls of the old house after the incident, said police after reaching the spot.