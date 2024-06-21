Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple amid protests

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Amid protests by local residents, councillors and the Mayor, an anti-encroachment team of the Municipal Corporation today demolished rooms, the boundary wall and a gate at the temple situated near the Mani Majra police station.

During the demolition drive, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, councillors as well as local residents were forcibly removed from the site. The Mayor was lifted by four cops and made to sit in a bus. However, they were released an hour later.

According to information, the MC team arrived at the site around 10 am to demolish the illegal structures raised on the temple premises. Soon, members of the temple management, local residents and the Mayor gathered there to get the drive stopped. Many protesters climbed on a bulldozer. They raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

The Mayor called up senior officers, but in vain. After heated arguments, the police started removing the protesters. “Officers are dominating to this extent in Chandigarh that they forcibly removed the First Citizen and kept him in detention for an hour. It was disrespectful. It is dictatorship,” said the Mayor.

Local councillor Suman Devi from AAP said, “We spoke to the MC Commissioner as well as the DC, but none listened to us. They have hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Why do they not remove other encroachments? This temple land was donated by a local landlord and is legal.” City AAP co-incharge SS Ahluwalia and Congress councillor Sachin Galav were also seen protesting.

Members of the temple management said, “We recently got a notice. But, this land was taken for the purpose of building a temple in 1990 by paying money for it. We have all relevant proof in this regard. They did not listen to us and damaged the structure.” Talking to Chandigarh Tribune, senior MC officer said, “This is MC’s land. We have not demolished the temple. The rooms built for priests have mainly been removed as these are illegally built.”

MP Manish Tewari posted on X: “It is interesting that the Chandigarh Admn is attempting to implement a 2009/2010/2018 Supreme Court of India order in June 2024. Whether they are even appreciating the judgment properly is a matter of interpretation. I will leave it at that for now.”

