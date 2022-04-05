Roots-AITA CS7 championship

Mohali: Ishaan Soni defeated Dakshit in straight sets during a boys’ U-16 first round match, on the opening day of the Roots-AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship, on Monday. Soni logged a 6-1 6-1 win over Dakshit. Punjab’s Dhruv Beotra defeated Kunj Agarwal 6-2 6-3, while Chandigarh’s Love Pahal defeated Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary 6-4 6-2. In the boys’ U-12 first round, Devansh Kamboj defeated Pratyush Gupta 6-2 6-1 and Tanishq Makhija overpowered Nikunj Bansal 6-1 6-4. Vrishin Awasthi also marched ahead by defeating Sankalp Sachdeva 6-2 6-3 and Yuvraj Singh ousted Haryana’s Mohit 6-3 1-6 7-6(7). Harsh Marwaha defeated Arbaaz Singh 6-0 6-3, Divyash Dhupar ousted Ayaan Puri 6-1 7-5, Aarush Sharma defeated Surya Pratap Naik 6-3 3-6 7-6(9) and Kamran Singh outplayed Riaan Manocha 6-4 6-2.
