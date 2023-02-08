Roots AITA: Devraj of Maharashtra ousts top seed Gaurish Madaan

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

Maharashtra’s Devraj outplayed top seed Gaurish Madaan in straight sets 6-0 6-2 to move into the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship.

Haryana’s Jaskirat Singh defeated Abhay Veer Balhara 6-3 7-6(7) and Chandigarh’s Samarth Singh outplayed Yug Raj Mahi 6-7(6) 7-6(9) 7-5. Third seed Ribhav Saroha defeated Ajay Nain 6-0 6-1 and fourth seed Aarav Bhasker outplayed Devansh 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2.

Punjab’s Aryaveer Sharma recorded an easy 6-0 6-0 win over Divyansh Dhupar and Rachit Kukhreja outplayed Tanmay 6-4 6-1. Tejas Khosla also marched ahead by defeating Harsh Marwaha 6-0 6-2.

In the girls’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Aardhya Tandon easily ousted Juana Chawla 6-0 6-0 and third seed Reet Arora outplayed Ditti Prajapat 6-0 6-1. Vanshika Yadav also moved ahead by defeating Amaira Aulak 6-1 6-1 and Rasnum Kaur easily defeated Aanya Tandon 6-1 6-0. Second seed Jasmine Kaur also moved ahead by defeating Inaayat Sharma 6-1 6-1 and Agam Panwr managed to overpower a tough challenge by Ananya Sharma 6-0 5-7 7-6(4).