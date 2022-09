Roots-AITA Meet: Amrat Chaudhary moves to next round

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

Amrat Chaudhary defeated Aarush Sood 6-1, 6-0 in a first round match of boys’ U-16 on the opening day of the Roots-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship.

Maharashtra’s Shivam Padiya outclassed Param Sidana 6-0, 6-0, whereas Karan Rawat defeated Advit Tiwari 6-1, 6-3. Arnav Chaudhary also marched ahead by defeating Yash Rana 7-5, 6-2 and Punjab’s Vismay Nair defeated Kanak Kataria 6-1, 6-2. Arman Pujara thrashed Shaurya Veer Balhara 6-1, 6-1 and Arihant Kaul defeated Ayush Singh 6-2, 6-1. Kartikeya Agassi ousted Arihant Siwach 6-1, 6-0 and Daksh Khokhar defeated Anuj Babu 6-1, 6-0. Yash Patel easily defeated Tashi 6-1, 6-0 and Aryan Jolly posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Abhi Ram Reddy.

Trishubh Kumar beat Dipesh Negi 6-0, 6-0, Chering defeated Purahan Gupta 6-0, 6-0, Ekansh got better of Mayank Bishnoi 7-6(6), 6-0 and Fateyaab Singh beat Murli Dhar Kooka 6-0, 6-1

Boys’ U-18: Fatehyaab Singh beat Harsh Shandilya 7-6(4), 6-3, Harsh Agassi beat Purahan Gupta 6-0, 6-0, Trishubh Kumar defeated Chering 6-0, 6-1, Shorya Jishtu beat Tashi 6-3, 6-0, Aritro Ghosh drubbed Amrat Chaudhary 6-0, 6-2, Karan Rawat beat Parth Sharma 6-4, 6-3, Abhirama Reddy beat Beat Vehdik 6-2, 6-0, Yash Rana defeated Dipesh Negi 6-1, 6-0, Advit Tiwari got better of Param Sidana 6-0, 6-1 and Arihant Kaul beat Aryan Jolly 6-4 6-1.