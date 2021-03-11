Ropar: Stone crusher management booked for illegal mining

Ropar, May 4
The district police have registered a case against Ganga Stone Crusher at nearby Naya Nangal after mining activity was noticed near it. Five tippers loaded with sand and gravel and a loader involved in the illegal mining were also seized from the spot.
According to Naya Nangal police chowki incharge SI Inderjit Singh, a complaint regarding illegal mining near Ganga Stone Crusher was lodged by Navpreet Singh, a sub-divisional officer of the drainage and mining department, yesterday. When the police reached the spot, they found sand and gravel were being loaded in tippers. The police impounded the five tippers and a loading machine while the drivers fled the spot, he said.
