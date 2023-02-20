Rose Fest ends on musical note

Chandigarh, February 19

Cultural functions, performances, competitions and a live performance by singer Adnan Sami enthralled people on the concluding day of the three-day Rose Festival at the Rose Garden here today.

Visitors throng the Rose Festival

An artiste catches a child by surprise at the Rose Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal

Sami sang his all-time hit numbers. The third day began with a yoga session followed by morning raga, which was a classical performance by Swar Ragini maestro Pt Subhash Ghosh. Later, folk dances were performed to showcase India’s culture. The performances include ‘devrath’ folk dance, bhangra, ‘kalbelia’ and ‘ghoomar’. Renowned magician Pardeep Kumar enthralled the audience with his tricks. The light and sound show at the end of the day attracted the visitors.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal earlier distributed prizes among the winners of various competitions held during the Rose Festival. Anup Gupta, Mayor; Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Local Government; Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MC; were among present.

The Rose Festival witnessed a three-day infotainment campaign on organ donation by ROTTO, PGI. As many as 386 persons pledged for organ donation on the occasion. — TNS

Antakshari competition

1st Jasagam Kaur & Rohan Atwal (GGDSD College, Sec 32)

2nd Kaushik & Manisha (GCE), Sector 20-D

3rd Chayanika Garg & Upagya Chandel (PGGCG), Sector 11