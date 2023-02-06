 Chandigarh Rose Festival: Rides, food stalls in offing; e-bids invited : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Rose Festival: Rides, food stalls in offing; e-bids invited

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

The UT Tourism Department is soon going to set up an amusement park and food outlets at Leisure Valley, Sector 10, as part of the annual Rose Festival from February 17 to 19.

The tourism wing has invited e-tender to set up annual amusement park (rides) from interested parties. The reserve price for e-auction has been fixed at Rs 10 lakh, inclusive of the GST. The interested parties have been asked to send their entries by February 11.

Firms to ensure safety, hygiene

  • Tourism Dept has fixed reserve price of Rs 10L for amusement park; fitness certificate is a must & agency will have to provide safety gear to visitors
  • Reserve price for e-tender of food stalls over 1,500-1,600 sq ft area has been kept at Rs 3L; firm will have to ensure hygiene and food safety
  • Separate space with seating area will be given to government agencies such as CITCO, CIHM and AIHM) for setting up of food arena
  • Work for street lights and CCTV surveillance system around Leisure Valley area will be allocated through e-tender; a sum of Rs 3.56L has been kept as reserve price

An official says rides can be installed only after obtaining a fitness certificate. The successful bidder will have to provide adequate safety gear to visitors.

Besides, interested parties have been invited to run food stalls. The reserve price for the e-tender of food and other items has been kept at Rs 3 lakh, inclusive of GST.

Around 1,500-1,600 sq feet of the total area will be earmarked for setting up stalls. The successful bidder will be allowed to set up required number of stalls within the area. Lesser known brands or brands of disrepute will not be permitted. Sale of intoxicants, tobacco products, liquor, etc. will not be allowed. The successful bidder will have to maintain highest standards of hygiene and food safety.

A separate space with seating area will be allocated to government agencies such as Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO), Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (CIHM) and Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition (AIHM) for setting up of food arena during the festival.

The company/individual quoting the highest financial bid, inclusive of all taxes, will be allotted the jobs of setting up rides and food outlets.

Meanwhile, the work for maintenance of street lights and providing temporary CCTV surveillance system around the Leisure Valley area will also be allocated through the tender process for about Rs 3.56 lakh.

